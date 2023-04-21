Scorching Heatwave in Odisha: Summer Vacation till June 16

TNI Bureau: In view of the ongoing scorching heatwave conditions in the State, Odisha Government on Thursday announced summer vacation for all Government, Private, and aided schools for all classes up to standard 12 till June 16.

School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the schools will remain closed from today reopen on June 17.

Usually, the summer vacation for the students was supposed to be on the first week of May, but the government preponed it after the day temperature rose above 44 degrees Celsius in the State affecting the normal life.