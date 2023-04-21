Twitter Removes Blue Tick from Legacy Verified Accounts; Details Here

TNI Bureau: As per its earlier announcement, the Elon Musk-owned Twitter removed the legacy verified blue ticks from all accounts on Thursday.

Several eminent personalities in India–from Bollywood actors to politicians, from sports stars to Government servants have lost blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors on the micro-blogging platform.

Earlier Twitter had announced to remove the blue checks from accounts that don’t pay a monthly fee to keep them.

Those individuals who are now paying USD 8 per month via the web and USD 11 per month through in-app payment on iOS and Android will have the Twitter Blue.

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the big names that have lost their blue ticks on Elon-Musk owned social media platform.

When it comes to Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Sudarsan Patnaik, Sabyasachi Mishra and many others lost the blue ticks.

Some of the international figures who lost their blue ticks include Beyoncé, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former US President Donald Trump.

The pricing of the Blue subscriptions varies according to the market. In India, the subscription costs Rs 900 per month via iPhones and Android smartphones. On the Twitter website, the cost goes down to Rs 650 per month. Users can also go for an annual subscription that costs relatively cheaper.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the mmicro-blogging platform had announced.