Former MP Trilochan Kanungo passes away

TNI Bureau: Senior politician and former Jagatsinghpur MP Trilochan Kanungo passed away today at 7 am. He was 83.

The three-time MLA and one-time MP breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Friday. He was admitted at the hospital since March 30.

Condolences poured in for Kanungo from all quarters after the news of his demise spread.

“I am saddened to learn of the demise of senior politician and former MP Trilochan Kanungo. His work in public service will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family members.” said CM Naveen Patnaik on his Twitter handle.

Likewise, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda condoled the demise of the veteran politician and tweeted, “Former MP Trilochan Kanungo was a man of great integrity, wisdom, and affection. He was a Parliamentarian with an impeccable record.”