Schools for class 1 to 8 Students in Odisha to reopen soon!

TNI Bureau: The physical mode of classroom teaching for class I-VIII students in schools across Odisha is likely to resume soon.

The School and Mass Education Department will soon come up with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for reopening of schools for Class 1 to 8 students, Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed on Saturday.

Earlier Odisha Government announced that the physical classroom teaching will be held for class IX and XI from 8.30 am to 10.30 am every day except Sundays from February 8 across the State.