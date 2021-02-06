TNI Afternoon News Headlines – February 6, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ BJP Cuttack district President Prakash Behera says Mahanga Double Murder accuse Prafulla Biswal murdered out of fear.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Ministry of Education releases a detailed SOP for re-opening of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

➡️ Police personnel and other administrative officials get a covid-19 vaccine shot across Odisha.

➡️ 2 people detained for running a duplicate zarda manufacturing unit in Khurda.

➡️ BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan accused BJD of presenting misleading information in the Parliament.

➡️ School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das declares the reopening of schools for class 1 to 8 students.

➡️ Tension erupts at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital as family members of a deceased person sit on Dharna alleging medical negligence.

➡️ Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border dispute heats up as AP conducts polls in bordering villages of Ganjam too.

India News

➡️ Heavy security deployed amid Chakka jam calls at Ghazipur Border in Delhi; Delhi-Chandigarh highway blocked at three places.

➡️ CRPF for the first time inducted 34 women commandos in its elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India vs England test series: England captain Joe Root becomes the first player to score a double century on the 100th test.

➡️ The Kumbh Mela administration has installed cameras with head-count software at the Ganga Ghats to keep an eye on the crowd.

➡️ 54,16,849 health and frontline workers have been administrated the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

➡️ The third consignment of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation next week.

➡️ India’s GDP to witness growth in double digits in the next fiscal years, says Minister of External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar.

➡️ Actress Sunny Leone held in Kerala by the police for missing 2 events.

➡️ The first high-level dialogue between India and European Union held on trade and investment.

World News

➡️ SpaceX’s Dragon Crew to break US record for spending most days in space on Sunday.

➡️ People in Wuhan remember Dr. Wenliang, the Covid-19 whistleblower on his death anniversary.

➡️ The United Nations begins the procedure for appointing the next secretary-general.

➡️ Afghanistan: 4 people injured in Kabul Blast.

➡️ US President Joe Biden’s administration wants Turkey to renounce a major Russian missile defense system it acquired controversially in 2019.