Schedule dates for form fill-up of Odisha Plus II Exam 2020 announced; check details

TNI Bureau: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha on Thursday issued notification for filling up of forms for the Annual Plus II examination 2020.

As per the notification, the regular students in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams appearing in the Plus II examinations next year can fill the forms online between November 1 and 9 without fine. Similarly, fees can be deposited from November 2 to 11 without fine.

However, the eligible candidates, who will fail to apply on the scheduled dates, can apply online with a penalty of Rs 50 between Nov 11 and 16. The schedule for depositing the fine is from Nov 13 and 18.

Filling up of forms with a late fine of Rs 350 per candidate is from November 18 and 20. They can deposit the fee between Nov 19 and 21.

Though the exact dates have not been announced, the annual CHSE examination will commence probably from first week of March 2020 and the practical examinations are likely to begin from January 15, 2020.