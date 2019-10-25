Arup Patnaik appointed Convener of BJD’s Social Service Wing “Odisha-Mo Parivar”

TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo Naveen Patnaik today launched Odisha-Mo Parivar, party’s Social Service Wing, with an aim to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

The party Chief appointed former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Executive Chairman, State Youth Welfare Board and Chief of the Biju Yuva Vahini Arup Patnaik as its convener and five others — Pinaki Mihsra, Achyuta Samanta, Chandrasekhar Sahoo, Atanu Sabyasachi and Nalinikant Pradhan as co-conveners.

Announcing the party’s programme, Patnaik said that ‘Odisha-Mo Parivar’ programme aims to protect environment, provide basic health facilities and assistance to Economically Backward Class of people in the society.

Under this programme, the BJD will take up massive tree plantation drive to create awareness on environment protection, will encourage people for blood donation & help Odias stranded in outside the State and foreign Countries.