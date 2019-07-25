SC directs Centre to set-up Special POCSO Courts in Districts with over 100 cases

TNI Bureau: To combat rising cases of child sex abuse and make laws more stringent for those accused of committing sexual crimes against children, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to set up special POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) courts across the country.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while hearing a PIL today directed to fund, set-up POCSO courts in every district where 100 or more cases under POCSO Act are pending.

The courts will try cases of sexual assault on children & start functioning within 60 days .

This comes a day after the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

While about 12,609 rape cases were registered under the POSCO this year, 1.6 lakh cases of crime against children are pending across the country, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

POCSO Amendment Bill, 2019

• Death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children

• Fines and imprisonment to curb child pornography

• Stringent punishments for other crimes against minors