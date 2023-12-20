Sasmit Patra terms Mimicry of Vice President ‘Sad & Unfortunate’

TNI Bureau: Expressing deep concern over the mimicry incident involving Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar by suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside the Parliament, Biju Janata Dal MP from Odisha Dr Sasmit Patra termed mimicry of Vice President ‘Sad & Unfortunate’.

Taking to his official handle on social media handle X, Patra said that it’s extremely sad and unfortunate that such a mimicry of Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha and Vice President of India has been done and he has been humiliated.

“The Constitutional position of Hon’ble Chairman Rajya Sabha and Vice President of India is a revered institution which upholds Constitutional and Parliamentary richness of India. It’s extremely sad and unfortunate that such a mimicry of him and his position has been done and he has been humiliated. Belittling of institutions and Constitutional authorities are unacceptable and what has been done is completely wrong,” Dr Sasmit Patra posted on X.

It is to be mentioned here that the suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament’s Makar Dwar on Tuesday, was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his phone.