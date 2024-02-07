Sasmit Patra supports Motion of Thanks in Parliament; places Odisha’s Demands

TNI Bureau: Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the Address by President of India, Droupadi Murmu, Biju Janata Dal MP Dr. Sasmit Patra stated that on behalf of the BJD and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, they support the Motion of Thanks.

He also welcomed and thanked the President for quoting Utkalamani Pandit Gopabandhu Das.

Dr. Patra while speaking on the Motion, placed the needs of Odisha referring to the pending Cuttack-Sambalpur National Highway, Bhubaneswar Outer Ring Road and Coastal Highway.

He also mentioned about the need for 7 lakh PMAY houses for Odisha, inclusion of pending ST proposals in ST list while some were accepted recently, inclusion of Ho, Mundari, Bhumij, Kui and Saora in 8th Schedule and withdrawal of GST on Kendu Leaf as well as Farmer’s welfare.

He concluded with praising President of India for flown in a Fighter Jet as the Supreme Commander of the three Armed Forces apart from being the first tribal woman President of India.