The Journey of Former Actress Sana Khan

Actress Sana Khan is best known for her participation in the famous Indian Reality Show Bigg Boss season 6. She ended up as a second runner up in the show but has garnered lots of limelight since then.

She started her acting career with a low budget Hindi film. Khan has constantly been an active part of the Television Industry. Apart from Bigg Boss, she also participated in some other reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Ja, Comedy Nights, Khatron Ke Khiladi fear factor, Entertainment ki Raat, and Kitchen Champion.

Sana’s life has always been very controversial. Her relationship dispute with the famous Choreographer Melvin Louis made rounds all over News Channels and Social Media. In her interviews in various Media Houses, she accused Melvin and his family of Domestic violence.

Soon after her Breakup news faded, Sana again shocked her fans with the news of her quitting Showbiz and Acting forever. Sana posted the news on her Instagram and quoted it as the Happiest Moment of her life.

This news has left her fans heartbroken. It came out as a surprise to all and was unbelievable for her fans and well-wishers at first. But the former actress was serious about her decision and the reason behind her doing so was to devote her life to the needy and helping others.

Now after almost one month of this shocking announcement, the actress is back in the news. Sana has now married Gujarat based Mufti Anas in a close family function on 20th November. This news broke the internet with a video of her with her husband walking down the stairs happily holding hands and cutting the cake. The couple looked happy in beautiful white outfits.

The former actress also posted a picture of both of them together. In their wedding picture, Sana can be seen in a red dress along with her husband in a white dress.

It looks like Sana Khan is now focusing more on living a simple life with her family. Wishing her All the Best for a better future.