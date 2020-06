Sambit Patra discharged after being tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: BJP National Spokesperson Dr. Sambit Patra has been discharged from Hospital after being tested NEGATIVE for COVID-19, confirmed Senior Journalist Kishore Dwibedi.

He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of covid-19 and was being treated there for the last 15 Days.

Yesterday he was shifted to his residence and advised bed rest.