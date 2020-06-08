180 Odia Migrants evacuated by Air from Andaman & Nicobar Islands

TNI Bureau: As a part of Umeed Ki Udaan initiative, Government of Odisha in coordination with Air Asia, has facilitated safe return of about 180 persons to Bhubaneswar from Andaman & Nicobar Islands on Monday.

Government of Odisha has undertaken a mission to safely bring back all the migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country. Government decided that person stranded in remote parts from where Rail Services are not available and also travelling on road is not possible, will be evacuated by Air.

More than 600 persons have already been evacuated by Air from Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Himchal Pradesh and erstwhile Jammu & Kashmir.

The mission will continue till all migrant workers safely return to the State.