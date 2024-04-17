TNI Bureau: The national media continue to predict all most two third Lok Sabha seats in Odisha for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming general elections.

The ABP-CVoter Lok Sabha Opinion Poll for Odisha said that BJP would bag 13 seats, BJD 7 while Congress only 1.

Earlier, the opinion poll of the NewsX also had predicted that the saffron party would get 14 seats of the 21 in Odisha while the State ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will win just 7.

Of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, currently, BJD has 12 seats, BJP 8 and the Congress has only one.