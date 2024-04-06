Salipur remains an emotion for Prakash Behera

TNI Bureau: Poaching Prakash Behera from BJP and fielding him in Barabati-Cuttack, might help BJD dent the prospects of Jay Panda in Kendrapada, but Prakash’s political future remains insecure.

Prakash had won from Salipur in 2014 on a Congress ticket. He joined BJP in 2019 and fought the polls, but lost despite getting 70,000+ votes. In the last five years, he nurtured the constituency and was in a position to give a tough fight to his rival Prashant Behera, but surprisingly left the saffron party to join BJD.

BJD did not field him from Salipur, and sent to Barabati-Cuttack where the party lost in 2019. Prakash is now pitted against Congress stalwart Md. Moquim (Congress) and probably rejuvenated Arindam from BJP.

In Salipur, Prakash Behera has his own support base and resources. However, in Barabati, he will have to be at the mercy of other leaders of BJD – a tough choice for him.

Some say Prakash Behera has been made a scapegoat while some others believe that he could give a tough fight to others in this prestigious seat. However, nobody can deny the fact that Prakash’s heart and soul lie in Salipur and he will continue to miss his constituency as well as his people.