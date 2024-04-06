Maoists on back foot in Chhattisgarh

TNI Bureau: At least three Naxalites were killed in an Anti-Naxal operation on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border on Saturday.

The three members of the outlawed group were killed in operation led by Telangana’s Greyhounds with auxiliary support of Chhattisgarh Police in the Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker.

The security personnel recovered the bodies of the Maoists and weapons from the spot following the exchange of fire.

According to sources, a search operation in the forest is still underway.

It is to be noted here as many as least 13 Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on April 2.

Prior to this, six Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Basaguda area of Bijapur on March 27.

After coming to power, the new government in Chhattisgarh, has steeped up the offensive against the red rebels with the help of central forces, inflicting extensive damage.