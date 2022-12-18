Sale of Tickets for Hockey Men’s World Cup to kickstart on Monday

TNI Bureau: As Hockey Fans await with ample excitement for the much-anticipated Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023, Hockey India on Sunday has announced the sale and redemption of in the stadium box office tickets starting December 19th.

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela will begin on January 13, 2023, to the excitement of fans in India and around the world.

Meantime, Rourkela will host 20 games, while Bhubaneswar will host 24, including crossovers, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

At the Reserve Police Line Ground, next to Gate No. 8 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, fans can purchase and redeem match tickets. Fans in Rourkela can purchase tickets at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gates 2 and 6, which are located in the East and South Stands, respectively (North & West Stand).

The Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Stadium ticket offices will be open from 11:00 hours till 19:00 hours starting on Monday, December 19.

A glance at the cost of tickets, the pricing for India match day is set Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 400 for East Stand, and Rs 200 for North and South Stand.

Whereas, for Match days involving other teams, tickets cost around Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 200 for East Stand and Rs 100 for North and South Stand.

In Bhubaneshwar, starting from qualifiers onwards till final. tickets are priced at Rs 500 for West Stand, Rs 400 for East Stand and Rs 200 for North and South Stand. On the other hand, fans will have to pay around 500 for West Stand, Rs 200 for East Stand and Rs 100 for North and South Stand, for positioning matches from (9-16 placings) in Rourkela,

Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, India, Argentina, Germany, New Zealand, England, France, Korea, Malaysia, Spain, South Africa, Japan, Chile, and Wales are among the 16 teams competing in the championship.