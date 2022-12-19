VK Pandian LIVE on Instagram at 7 PM TODAY

TNI Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian will hold an interactive Instagram LIVE at 7 PM today, December 19 to seek suggestions on Hockey World Cup 2023.

The 2023 Hockey World Cup will kick off in Odisha on January 13, 2023 and continue till January 29.

Rourkela will host 20 games, while Bhubaneswar will host 24, including crossovers, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the Final of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

At the Reserve Police Line Ground, next to Gate No. 8 of the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, fans can purchase and redeem match tickets starting from December 19.

Fans in Rourkela can purchase tickets at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Gates 2 and 6, which are located in the East and South Stands, respectively (North & West Stand).

The Kalinga Stadium and Rourkela Stadium ticket offices will be open from 11:00 hours till 19:00 hours starting on Monday, December 19.

https://instagram.com/vkpandian.odisha?igshid=NTdlMDg3MTY=