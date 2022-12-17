TNI News Headlines – December 17, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) introduces chemical spray using drones to deal with mosquito menace in the city.
⏺️Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) introduces chemical spray using drones to deal with mosquito menace in the city.
 
⏺️Javelin pierces student’s neck during annual sports meet of a government school in Balangir district; out of danger now.
 
⏺️Supreme Court dismisses review petition filed by Bilkis Bano against the remission order granted to 11 convicts in the 2002 gang rape case.
 
⏺️Sambalpur lawyers’ protest: The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends 11 more advocates; 54 lawyers suspended so far.
 
⏺️Baripada: Sobha, a pet elephant at Jenabila forest range in Similipal, dies while undergoing treatment
 
⏺️Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art with ‘Good Luck’ message for the final match of FIFA World Cup, in Puri.
 
Related Posts

‘Pahili Bhoga’ rituals begin in Srimandir on…

Agni V Launch & User Trials – A Brief History

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

⏺️48th GST Council meet: Decision on online gaming, horse racing, casinos deferred.
 
⏺️IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda takes charge as FICCI President.
 
⏺️India wins third T20 World Cup finals for the blind against Bangladesh.
 
⏺️Japan rolls out new defence policy with special focus on free and open Indo-Pacific.
 
⏺️Twitter rolls down account verification in 3 colors.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.