TNI News Headlines – December 17, 2022

⏺️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) introduces chemical spray using drones to deal with mosquito menace in the city. ⏺️ Javelin pierces student’s neck during annual s ports meet of a government school in Balangir district; out of danger now. ⏺️ Supreme Court dismisses review petition filed by Bilkis Bano against the remission order granted to 11 convicts in the 2002 gang rape case.

⏺️ Sambalpur lawyers’ protest: The Bar Council of India (BCI) suspends 11 more advocates; 54 lawyers suspended so far.

⏺️ Baripada: Sobha, a pet elephant at Jenabila forest range in Similipal, dies while undergoing treatment

⏺️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art with ‘Good Luck’ message for the final match of FIFA World Cup, in Puri.

⏺️ 48th GST Council meet: Decision on online gaming, horse racing, casinos deferred.

⏺️ IMFA MD Subhrakant Panda takes charge as FICCI President.

⏺️ India wins third T20 World Cup finals for the blind against Bangladesh.

⏺️ Japan rolls out new defence policy with special focus on free and open Indo-Pacific.