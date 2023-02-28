TMC Twitter Account Hacked, Renamed ‘Yuga Labs’

TNI Bureau: The Twitter account of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) was hacked and named ‘Yuga labs’ on Tuesday morning.

Apart from changing the name of the Twitter handle, the display picture has also been changed.

“#DidirSurakshaKawach is a mammoth effort at securing basic sustenance for every resident in Bengal, irrespective of age, gender, caste or religion. To achieve state-wide inclusive growth & expand welfare cover, Didir Doots are generating awareness across households,” read the last tweet by Yuga labs.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The logo appeared in ‘Y’ shape in black font.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress has not yet released an official statement about this.

Till the filing of this report, the Twitter handle is yet to be restored.