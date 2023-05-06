Cyclone Mocha: Cyclonic circulation forms in South East Bay of Bengal

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday informed that a cyclonic circulation has formed and lays over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood extending upto middle tropospheric level.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, Low Pressure area will be formed on May 8 & the low-pressure system is likely to take the form of a depression on May 9. It will then intensify further into a cyclonic storm and move northwards towards central Bay of Bengal.

The exact details of the possible cyclone path and intensification will be known after the formation of the low-pressure area, IMD said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Odisha Government put 11 departments and Collectors on alert mode for effective handling of any emergency situation.