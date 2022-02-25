Former Odisha Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal passes away

Insight Bureau: Former Odisha Chief Minister and Veteran Congress leader Hemananda Biswal breathed his last on Friday.

A few days ago, Hemananda went to his hometown of Thakurpada in Jharsuguda district. There he suddenly fell to the ground. He was rushed to a hospital.

He later recovered and returned home, but had a fever. He was later brought to Bhubaneswar and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

Hemananda Biswal served as Odisha’s Chief Minister twice from December 6 to 14, 1905 and from December 18 to March 5, 2000.

Biswal was elected as an MP from Sundergarh in 2009 and also elected to the Odisha Legislative as an MLA six times from Laikera constituency in Jharsuguda district.

The veteran Congress leader was the first Tribal Chief Minister of Odisha.

Her daughter Manjulata Biswal who was serving as the Samiti Member of Govindpur Panchayat under Bamra block of Sambalpur district died last year.