Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Key Developments (March 2, 2022)

Insight Bureau: Russia and Ukraine conflict is day by day getting worse destroying cities and claiming lives of many. Russian airborne troops have landed in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, as per reports.

Notably, after Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower, US President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his first State of the Union address. Announcing that the US is banning Russia from its airspace, Biden said the Russian president met with “a wall of strength” in Ukraine.

Here are some of major highlights from Russia Ukraine conflict-

➡️ Russia continues its offensive against key Ukrainian Installation. Several Cities are under attack. Ukraine’s communication and broadcast networks have been hit.

➡️ International Tennis Federations suspends Russia and Belarus and cancels events in those countries.

➡️U.S. will target Russian oligarchs to seize their yachts, luxury apartments and private jets, confirms US President Joe Biden.

➡️ Russian forces seized control of Kherson, a key city in Southern Ukraine.

➡️Boeing suspended parts, maintenance and technical support services for Russian airlines.

➡️Apple suspends all product sales in Russia.

➡️International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to hold hearing on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Monday

➡️More than 660,000 people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began.

➡️Brent crude oil prices hit $112 per barrel, triggering global fuel crisis.

➡️Ford has suspended operations in Russia, with immediate effect.

➡️The US has decided to close its airspace to Russian planes.

➡️The World Bank will grant a $3 billion aid package to Ukraine.

➡️Canada bans Russian ships from entering its ports or waters.

➡️ The European Union blocks Russia’s Sputnik and RT from broadcasting within EU member states.

➡️ BMW to halt local production in Russia as well as exports.