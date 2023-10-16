Release Hostages immediately without Conditions: UN Chief appeals to Hamas

TNI Bureau: Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations, has made two humanitarian appeals amid the present situation in the Middle East and called on Hamas to “immediately” release the hostages without keeping any sort of conditions.

In his social media platform X, Guterres said, “As we are on the verge of the abyss in the Middle East, I have two humanitarian appeals: To Hamas, the hostages must be immediately released without conditions.”

“To Israel, rapid & unimpeded access for humanitarian aid must be granted for the sake of the civilians in Gaza,” he added.

Guterres also pointed out that Gaza is facing severe shortages of water, electricity, and essential supplies.

It is to be noted here thar the war between Israel and Hamas that began October 7 has claimed the lives of at least 1,400 in Israel and nearly 2,700 in Gaza. Besides, while thousands of people were injured, more than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza.