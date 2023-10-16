Former Pipili MLA Judhistir Samantaray passes away

TNI Bureau: Former Pipili MLA Judhistir Samantaray passed away today while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. He was 73.

Samantaray’s younger brother Dhirendra Samantaray confirmed the news of his death saying that the former legislator was undergoing treatment for cancer at his house for long period of time. However, he was shifted to the hospital where he breathed his last this morning.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Samantaray was the arch-rival of late MLA Pradeep Maharathy. It is alleged that he was attacked by Maharathy’s men in1986. Though he escaped the murder bid, Samantaray lost his left eye following the attack.

Judhistir Samantaray became the MLA from the Pipili assembly constituency on a Congress ticket by defeating Maharathy in 1995 and served as Pipili MLA till 2000. He was also the chairman of Pipili block between 1984 and 1990.

Meanwhile, crcondolences from people of different walks of life poured-in for Samantaray following his demise.