SBI UPI Server Down; Customers facing issues during Festive Season

TNI Bureau: Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) are facing problems for last three days while using the UPI (Unified Payment Interface) of the bank for online transactions.

As the festive season has already started, people want to purchase things for their celebration and since most of the people especially in the urbar areas prefer to make online payment, they have to depend on the UPI services of their banks. However, the SBI customers are having a harrowing time and unable to make the online payments.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

People are seen making beeline infront the SBI ATMs to withdraw cash and use the money while purchasing things.

Meanwhile, the SBI has stated the reason of such problem. The bank on its social media account X clarified saying that “Dear customers, We have undertaken technology upgradation, due to which you may face intermittent fluctuations in Bank’s UPI services. We deeply regret the inconvenience which may be causing to you. We will update soon.”

However, the announcement has not gone down well among the customers as many of them criticised saying it is ridiculous that the bank is issuing the clarification three days after the problem instead of solving the problem.