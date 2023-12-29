Ranjita dares Latika in Kabisuryanagar

TNI Bureau: While BJD can afford to take a loyal and dedicated as well as silent worker like Hara Prasad Sahu for granted, it’s having a tough time to deal with his daughter, Ranjita Sahu, a firebrand youth leader when it comes to Kabisuryanagar Assembly Constituency.

While it’s not yet clear who will get the ticket from Kabisuryanagar despite the negative sentiments and protests against sitting MLA Latika Pradhan, as she remains in the good books of the top brass, Ranjita is leaving no stones unturned to get “justice” for his family who have been instrumental in BJD’s phenomenal growth in the region over the years.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

According to sources, Hara Sahu is still hopeful that either he or someone from his family will get the nod from Kabisuryangar. In worst case scenario, he may not turn a rebel and prefer to remain silent, but there is no guarantee that his daughter Ranjita will follow suit. She will be free to take her own decision that will suit the interest of her family and their supporters.

The mega women rally in Kodala on Sunday with 6,000 women backing the Sahu Family, has ensured that the battle line has been drawn. It would be interesting to see how the BJD leadership will respond to the new situation and the crisis within the party in Kabisuryanagar.