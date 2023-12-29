Mission 2024: Top BJP Leaders land in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The BJP has finally woken up from deep slumber. A brainstorming session will be held in Odisha to take advantage of the volatile situation in the state and find ways to strengthen the party at the grassroots level and capture power.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Top BJP strategists BL Santosh, Sunil Bansal and Vijaypal Singh Tomar have arrived in Odisha to work on the roadmap prepared for Odisha in Delhi recently. They will hold meetings today and on Saturday and Sunday at various levels with a target to achieve more than 50% votes in every booth.

With BJP going aggressive and BJD fighting it out, the battle line has been drawn. A big fight is on the cards. BJP knows they have a bigger chance to increase their strength in both Lok Sabha and Assembly if they go for a big push.