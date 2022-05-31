Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha Niranjan Bishi has 17 Criminal Cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  As per the affidavit filed during the nominations, it came to light that Rajya Sabha Candidate from Odisha, Niranjan Bishi has 17 criminal cases against himself.

Most of the criminal cases were filed by the Odisha Government.

The criminal cases include rioting, provocation, unlawful assembly, obstruction in public way, rally with arms, gherao, rasta roko, demonstrations, damage to property, defamation, intimidation, disturbing peace, obscene words etc.

Most of the cases were registered at Balangir, Patnagarh, Saintala and Titlagarh.

It’s pertinent to mention that Niranjan Bishi was an activist before joining BJD and served as the Secretary General of Paschim Odisha Adivasi Mahasangha.

