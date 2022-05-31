Online Booking for HSRP of Vehicles to begin from June 1 in Odisha

Insight Bureau: The online service to book High Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) & colour-coded stickers for your vehicles will be available on the website (http://siam.in) of SIAM by the end of June 1, 2022, informed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Monday.

The Commerce and Transport Department has informed that the vehicle owners are free to choose any dealer, place and date for affixing of HSRP.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The State Government has made HSRPs mandatory for all classes of old vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019.

Vehicle owners have been given three months’ time to fix the HSRP on old vehicles before enforcement is undertaken by the Transport department officials or police officials.

Read More: https://enewsinsight.com/odisha-govt-makes-hsrp-mandatory-for-all-classes-of-vehicles/