BJD Candidates file Nominations for upcoming Rajya Sabha Election

Insight Bureau: All candidates of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) filed their nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

BJD on Sunday announced the names of candidates for the elections to four Rajya Sabha seats.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Sunday has nominated party spokesperson Sulata Deo, State Government’s media advisor Manas Mangaraj and tribal face from Western Odisha Niranjan Bishi to Rajya Sabha seats.

The party also re-nominated senior leader Sasmit Patra for a second term in Upper House.

As per the notification issued by the State Secretariat, the scrutinisation of nomination papers will be held at 11.30 am on June 1 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures has been scheduled for June 6.

The voting will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 13.