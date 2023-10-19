Rain Alert may dampen festive mood in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The festive mood in Odisha this year may be dampened due to rain as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea and it is likely to move west-northwestwards.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Central parts of the Bay of Bengal around October 20 and rainfall in parts of Odisha.

Speaking about the the possible rainfall, weather scientist Sarat Chandra Sahu said that the exact picture of the places which would receive the expected rainfall will be clearer by October 21-22. However, the initial calculations say rain may occur in the State from October 23rd till 26th or 27th.

Meanwhile, the weatherman’s predictions has left the puja organizers and the devotees in a state of worry.