TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu’s native place Rairangpur and Badampahad in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will now get mail or express train, informed the Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways reportedly approved four pairs of trains, out of which Mayurbhanj district got three.

The new trains which was approved by the Railways yesterday are Kolkata (Shalimar)-Badampahar-Kolkata (Shalimar) Weekly Express, Badampahar-Rourkela-Badampahar Weekly Express, Rourkela-Tatanagar-Rourkela (6 days a week) and Tatanagar- Badampahar-Tatanagar (6 days a week).

As per the schedule, the Shalimar (Kolkata) – Badampahar-Shalimar (Kolkata) Weekly Express will leave Shalimar at 11.05pm every Saturday and reach Badampahar at 05.40am the next day. While returning, Badampahar-Shalimar Express will leave Badampahar at 9.30pm every Sunday and will arrive at Shalimar at 5am the next day.

The train will stop at Santragachi, Kharagpur, Jhargram, Ghatsila, Asanboni, Tatanagar, Bahalda Road, Aunlajori and Rairangpur. Badampahar-Rourkeka-Badampahar Weekly Express will leave Badampahar at 06.10am every Sunday and will reach Rourkela at 11.40am.

While returning, Rourkela- Badampahar Express will leave Rourkela at 2.20pm every Sunday and will arrive at Badampahar at 7.25pm.The train will stop at Rairangpur, Aunlajori, Bahalda Road, Tatanagar, Sini, Rajkharswan, Chakradharpur, Goilkera and Manoharpur.

Rourkela-Tatanagar-Rourkela (6 days a week) train will leave Rourkela at 4.50am daily except Sundays and will reach Tatanagar at 09.15am. In its return journey, it will leave Tatanagar at 3.25pm daily except Sundays and will arrive at Rourkela at 7.35pm.

The train will stop at Bisra, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Sini and Adityapur.Tatanagar-Badampahar-Tatanagar (6 days a week) train will leave Tatanagar at 9.55am daily except Sundays and will reach Badampahar at 12.15pm.

In the return direction, the train will leave Badampahar at 12.45pm except Sundays and will arrive at Tatanagar at 3.20pm. It will stop at Haludpukur, Aunlajori, Rairangpur, Kuldiha and Chhanva, the ECoR said in an official release.

While making the announcement, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the long-pending demand of the people of the area will boost the local economy, help development of the tribal area and provide additional connectivity to the aspirational districts.