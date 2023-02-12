Rail Trivia: Know the Difference between a Bogie & Coach

The Indian Railways also known as a lifeline of the nation, knits the country together by providing connectivity between different regions and communities, making it a common thread binding the nation.

Majority of Indians are directly or indirectly connected to the railways. While we often tend to enjoy our journey’s, passing our time glancing at natural attractions. Most of us never had the curiosity to know technical aspects of the train that we travel in, even during the time when India Railway is progressing with great advancements. While trains like Vande Bharat Express, have added to these advancements, Meantime in one such instance, Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnav was seen briefing young kids about the difference between a bogie and a coach.

Railway Minister was in Mumbai yesterday for the launch of Mumbai-Sainagar and Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express, he was accompanied by 117 students selected from competitions. Taking to Twitter, the minister shared a video where is seen explaining students about the difference between a bogie and a coach.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“Bogie and Coach: Understanding the Essential Components of a Train System”

Many of us must have noticed, that we often use the term bogie to dub coach. Although, we incorrectly use these terms to refer a component, many are generally unaware of this trivia.