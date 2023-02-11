TNI Evening News Headlines – February 11, 2023

➡️ President of India Droupadi Murmu inaugurated 2nd Indian Rice Congress at ICAR-National Rice Research Institute, Cuttack.

➡️ Honey Trap by a woman: CBI apprehends two staff of Sunabeda Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) over data leak.

➡️ Rare Quadruple Joint Replacement Surgery performed at AIIMS Bhubaneswar; all four joints (hips & knees) of a patient replaced in one setting.

➡️ Naba Das Murder Case: Narco test of accused Gopal Das completed.

➡️ Vijay Kumar Gaud, missing Indian national in earthquake-hit Turkey found dead in rubble of hotel where he was staying.

➡️ Delhi Court sent YSRCP MP’s son Magunta Raghava Reddy to 10 days remand in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

➡️ India bowls out Australia for 91 in 2nd innings to win 1st Test of the 4-match. India win 1ST Test against Australia by 132 runs.

➡️ Afghan women’s rights campaigner Mahbouba Seraj shortlisted for Nobel Peace Prize.