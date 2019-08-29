Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Raghunandan Library is Safe; to get a Modern Look

By TNI Bureau

TNI Bureau: The famous Raghunandan Library at Puri’s Emar Math, is safe and secure. It would get a modern look with world class state-of-the-art infrastructure, reveals Puri District Collector Balwant Singh.

The library was in very bad shape. As the Emar Math is being demolished, it had been shifted for preservation & treatment of age old books.

Related Posts

‘Ragging Free Campus Abhiyan’ to organize STREET…

Kandhamal separated Twins Jaga-Balia to reach Odisha on Sep…

Books/manuscripts have been preserved with Experts from the State Archive/Library. Modern technology driven digitized library with same name will be built at same complex in Puri.

The Raghunandan Library was established in 1921.

TNI Bureau
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!