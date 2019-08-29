Raghunandan Library is Safe; to get a Modern Look

TNI Bureau: The famous Raghunandan Library at Puri’s Emar Math, is safe and secure. It would get a modern look with world class state-of-the-art infrastructure, reveals Puri District Collector Balwant Singh.

The library was in very bad shape. As the Emar Math is being demolished, it had been shifted for preservation & treatment of age old books.

Books/manuscripts have been preserved with Experts from the State Archive/Library. Modern technology driven digitized library with same name will be built at same complex in Puri.

The Raghunandan Library was established in 1921.