TNI Bureau: Kandhamal’s separated conjoined twins Jaga and Balia will be discharged from AIIMS Delhi and brought back to Odisha on September 6, Health Minister Naba Das informed this today. They will arrive at Cuttack by by Rajdhani Express on September 7.

After reaching, duo will be admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for further treatment.

A team of doctors from AIIMS New Delhi and staffs from Odisha Bhavan will accompany the twins, Das said.