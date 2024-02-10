Queen of Khallikote ‘Rani Maa’ Sugnana Kumari Deo Passes Away

TNI Bureau: Queen of Khallikote, Veteran BJD leader, and 10-time MLA V Sugnana Kumari Deo, passed away at the age of 87. She was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai.

She was 8 times MLA from Khallikote constituency and 2 times MLA from Kabisuryanagar constituency. She never took up any Ministerial position, saying a Queen can’t be a Minister.

Sugnana Kumari Deo was revered as ‘Rani Maa’ and had tremendous control over Ganjam politics. She also had a special identity as a social worker.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other senior BJD leaders had rushed to Chennai last night to see her for the last time. She breathed her last at the hospital at 12.44 AM.

Born to King R V M Miladri Deo, Sugnana Kumari Deo was married to Purnachandra Mardaraj Deo. She was elected as MLA in 1963, 1974, 1977, 1985, 1990, 1995, 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014. She represented Congress, Utkal Congress, Janata Dal and BJD.