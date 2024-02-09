Sensex ends higher, Nifty closes above 21,700

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended higher by 167.06 points or 0.23% at 71,595.49 level while the Nifty 50 closed at 21,782.50 level, up 64.55 points or 0.3%. On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.89% lower today, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.40% lower.

As many as 27 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 23 ended in red.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd (up 5.92%), State Bank of India (up 3.70%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 3.25%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 2.80%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 2.19%) ended as top gainers.

On the other side, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.46%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.94%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.87%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (down 1.85%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.64%) were among the laggards.