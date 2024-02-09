Sensex ends higher, Nifty closes above 21,700
On the broader market front, the Nifty Midcap 100 ended 0.89% lower today, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 closed 1.40% lower.
As many as 27 stocks settled in the green in the Nifty 50 index while the rest 23 ended in red.
Shares of Grasim Industries Ltd (up 5.92%), State Bank of India (up 3.70%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (up 3.25%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (up 2.80%), and ICICI Bank Ltd (up 2.19%) ended as top gainers.
On the other side, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 2.46%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.94%), NTPC Ltd (down 1.87%), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (down 1.85%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.64%) were among the laggards.
