Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project: Reception Centre to be shifted out of Prohibited Zone

Insight Bureau: The Cultural Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Shree Mandir Parikrama Project in Puri has agreed to the proposal of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to shift the Shree Jagannath Reception Centre beyond the prohibited zone of 100 metres.

The panel headed by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb has decided that the proposed reception centre will be established on the regulated zone (within 200 metre) of the temple.

Earlier, it was proposed that the construction of the reception centre will be done within the 75 metre of the boundary wall of the temple.

However on May 9, the Orissa High Court was informed that the reception centre will be moved out of the 100-metre prohibited area.

A 600-capacity reception centre is a part of the Shree Mandir Parikrama Project.