Odisha Matric Exam evaluation from May 21

Insight Bureau: The evaluation process of Matriculation examinations answer papers will start from May 21, informed Dr Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, the Vice President of Board of Secondary Education, Odisha on Friday.

A total of 58 evaluation centres have been set up for the evaluation process of the annual high school certificate (HSC) Summative Assessment-II.

The evaluation is expected to continue for 10 to 12 days.

More than 11,000 officials including 481 chief examiners, 900 deputy examiners, 8919 assistant examiners and 930 scrutinisers will be engaged for the evaluation work, the Board stated.

More than 5.85 lakh students appeared for the annual Matric examinations that held between April 29 and May 7.