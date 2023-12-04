Purandar Mishra elected as Lone Odia MLA in Chhattisgarh Assembly

TNI Bureau: President of Greater Odia Samaj of Chhattisgarh and Bhartiya Janata Party’s candidate Purandar Mishra registered a landslide victory from Raipur City North Assembly Constituency.

Mishra defeated his nearest rival Kuldeep Singh Juneja of Indian National Congress by a whopping margin of 23,054 votes. While he polled 54,279 votes, Juneja could manage only 31,225 votes.

Mishra would be the lone Odia MLA in the newly elected Chhattisgarh assembly. Currently, he holds the coveted position of Chief Patron of the Chhattisgarh branch of World Odisha Society. He has founded the largest Jagannath Temple in the state of Chhattisgarh at Gayatri Nagar in Raipur, which comes under his constituency.

The entire Odia community from nook and corner of Chhattisgarh, devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe and worldwide members of world Odisha society became jubilant and euphoric after receiving the news of Mishra’s winning today afternoon.

Thousands of Odias and non-Odia supporters of Mishra gathered at the premises of the Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar in the evening to celebrate his thumping victory and to felicitate him with pomp, splendour and much fanfare.

Congratulatory notes and best wishes have been pouring in from Mishra’s fans, followers, and well-wishers from Odisha, all over the country and abroad. Nonresident Odia leaders from India and abroad have also sent goodwill messages to Mishra. Heartily congratulating Mishra for his spectacular victory World Odisha Society’s Chairman Kishore Dwibedi said in a message that Mishra will be the true representative of Odia’s inhabiting in Chhattisgarh and will definitely come up to their hopes, aspirations, and expectations.

Purandar Mishra has the privilege of heading the Apex Odia organization in Chhattisgarh state namely Greater Odia Samaj. The Samaj consisting of representatives of 24 caste-based Odia communities representing 35 lakhs of Odia residents of Chhattisgarh recently unanimously elected Mishra as President.