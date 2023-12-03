Modi celebrates BJP’s Landslide Win; Sets the Tone for 2024 Polls

TNI ELECTION DESK, New Delhi: In a resounding celebration of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) triumph in the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an exuberant crowd at the party headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. The victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh marked a hat-trick for the BJP, propelling Modi to deliver a speech that not only underscored the party’s success but also outlined its strategic vision for a self-reliant India.

Addressing the gathered supporters, Modi declared, “The election results unequivocally reflect the public’s endorsement of our relentless fight against corruption.” The Prime Minister emphasized that the outcome serves as a valuable lesson to the Congress and the opposition’s INDIA bloc, suggesting that assembling dynastic figures on a stage may capture photographs but cannot secure genuine confidence and support from the people.

Key points of Modi’s speech include gratitude to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh for their overwhelming support, extending to Telangana where the BJP garnered significant backing. He acknowledged attempts to divide the country along caste lines during the elections, asserting that, for him, there are only four castes: women, youth, farmers, and the poor, whose empowerment can strengthen the nation.

Modi specifically thanked women, assuring them that all promises made would be fulfilled, underlining BJP as the guarantor of their security, safety, and dignity. He highlighted the enthusiasm displayed by first-time voters and marginalized sections, stating that every poor individual feels victorious with the BJP’s win.

The Prime Minister addressed the youth’s desire for development, attributing dissatisfaction over paper leaks and recruitment scams as factors leading to the ouster of governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. He extended gratitude to the people of Telangana, promising relentless efforts for their welfare.

Modi asserted that the election results would echo globally, assuring investors of India’s development potential. He claimed that the entire world witnessed the Indian people voting for a strong and stable government, emphasizing BJP’s commitment to not only formulating policies but also ensuring their effective implementation for rightful beneficiaries.

The victories, according to Modi, provide a guarantee for a hattrick in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He issued a clear warning to those supporting corruption and abusing investigating agencies, asserting that these victories signal rejection for such alliances.

Modi humbly urged Congress and its allies to refrain from engaging in politics that empower anti-national forces, reiterating his firm resolve to fulfill the dreams of the citizens as his guarantee begins where hopes from others’ promises end. The speech not only celebrated the recent victories but set the stage for the BJP’s future vision and endeavors on the national front.