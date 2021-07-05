Prof. Kamala Kanta Dash receives appreciation from a Pakistan Varsity

TNI Bureau: Prof Kamala Kanta Dash, an assistant professor of public policy and management at the Sri Sri University was invited to Islamia University Bahwalpur in the Punjab province of Pakistan to address students and faculty members of the university on the World Environment Day.

This year Pakistan was also designated as the Host Country of the World Environment Day global celebration.

Prof Dash shared Sri Sri University’s journey from being built on a hilly terrain of a quarry to a globally recognized green campus. He argued how universities can be brilliant laboratories to achieving sustainable development goals.