TNI Evening News Headlines – July 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 291 more COVID positive cases & 357 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 205 local contact cases and 86 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3326 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 894104.

➡️ Odisha has so far reports 129 Black Fungus cases, 18 Deaths and 12 recoveries.

➡️ Odisha Government submits affidavit at Orissa High Court over the PIL against Odisha’s COVID management.

➡️ Sashibhusan Behera, executive officer of Nimapara NAC suspended for disobedience of Government orders.

➡️ Higher Education Dept directs all teaching & non-teaching employees of higher education institutions to attend duty on all working days.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi to open window of Awaas+ mobile app for the state for a period of one month to migrate the data of identified households.

➡️ Pramod Kumar Meherda secretary to Governor, Odisha has been given additional charge of Women and Child Development Department in addition to his own duties.

➡️ SJTA to repair Jewellery of the Holy Trinity before Suna Besha.

India News

➡️ India’s CoWIN platform is now open-source to help world combat Covid-19: PM Modi.

➡️ Maharashtra: First day of two-day Monsoon Session of State Legislature concludes on a stormy note. 12 BJP MLAs suspended for 1 year over their unruly behaviour in the Assembly.

➡️ CBSE decides to divide Academic session 2021-22 of class 10 and 12 into 2 terms with approximately 50% syllabus in each term; First term exams to be held in November-December, second term examination to be scheduled in March-April.

➡️ 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India to be held from 20th to 28th November 2021 in Goa.

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: One police personnel injured in a grenade attack near police lines in Doda district.

➡️ The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) grants further relaxation in electronic filing of Income Tax Forms 15CA/15CB. Taxpayers can now file Form 15 CA and Form 15 CB manually till July 15.

➡️ Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit joins TMC.

➡️ Covid Third Wave Likely To Hit India In August, Peak In September: Report.

➡️ Activist Stan Swamy (84), who was jailed in connection with Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case, dies due to post Covid complications.

➡️ Southwest Monsoon to reach remaining parts of north India by July 10: IMD.

World News

➡️ Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Retires Officially, Andy Jassy Takes Over As CEO

➡️ Airstrikes In Afghanistan: 15 Taliban Militants Killed

➡️ M C Mary Kom and men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh to be flag bearers at opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics: Indian Olympic Association.

➡️ India’s third Covid-19 wave from August, peak in September: State Bank of India (SBI) report.

➡️ Philippines’ plane crash death toll rises to 50.

➡️ Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is likely to reach India this week: Report.