President Murmu to visit Odisha on Nov 10; Here’s the Itinerary

TNI Bureau: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will visit Odisha from November 10 to 11, 2022. This will be her first visit to the State as the President of India.

On November 10, 2022, the President will offer her prayers to Lord Jagannath at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri. Thereafter, she will reach Bhubaneswar where she will pay her tributes before the statues of prominent freedom fighters and leaders. In the same evening, the President will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Raj Bhavan Bhubaneswar.