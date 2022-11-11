Odisha CM approves Recruitment of 7,540 High School Teachers

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved recruitment of 7,540 high school teachers in various Government high schools of the State.

In an Instagram post, 5T Secretary VK Pandian informed this on Friday. He further stated that this move will expand opportunities for youth, transform education and give huge boost to student learning.

The recruitment drive will cover teachers from the disciplines including TGT (Arts, PCM, CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telegu and PET.

After these posts are filled, all the teaching posts in all 4,848 Government high schools of the state can be filled.

It is pertinent to mention here that 13,000 teachers were recruited last year.