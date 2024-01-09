Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Malkangiri Airport

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated an airport in Malkangiri in the presence of 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V. K Pandian and other officials.

The Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the airport has fulfilled the dreams of the people of Malkangiri district and hoped that this will lead to massive growth in communication, tourism and trade in the district and surrounding areas.

Malkangiri Airport is spread over an area of 233 acres and has a runway with a length of 1620 metres and a width of 30 meters. The State government has spent Rs 70 crores for the project.

It is worth noting that earlier airports have been established at Jaipur in Koraput district, Utkela in Kalahandi district, Rourkela, Rangeilunda in Ganjam district.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Apart from inaugurating the airport, the Chief Minister of also approved the Govindpali Integrated Irrigation Project and announced that an outlay of Rs 4000 crore has been made and a project report has been prepared.

It is worth noting that Pandian visited Malkangiri district on March 28 and discussed with the local people about constructing an irrigation project in Saptdhara river.

Emphasizing people’s suggestions, the DPR of the Govindpali Irrigation Project at a cost of Rs 4000 crore has been prepared and sent to the Central Water Commission for the approval of the Technical Advisory Committee. Under this project, two dams at Saptdhara and Garia, a connecting tunnel and irrigation system through underground pipelines.

The project will provide irrigation facilities to an additional 92,815 acres of agricultural land in four blocks of Malkangiri district namely – Malkangiri, Matheli, Khairiput and Korkunda and will provide drinking water to 1.50 lakh local people.

The construction of the project is targeted to start by next July.