Pravas Singh steps into Naveen Niwas to resign from BJD

TNI Bureau: In yet another major jolt to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), former Bargarh MP Pravas Kumar Singh resigned from the party on Monday. Interestingly, he stepped into the Naveen Niwas to hand over his resignation.

In his letter to the BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik, Pravas said, “I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and BJD Dist President, Bargarh with immediate effect.”

“During my tenure with BJD, I have strived to upload with values of discipline and dedication, delivering my best in every capacity. However, after careful consideration and due to various intricacies and difficulties, I believe it is in the best interest of all parties involved that I step down from my position,” he added.

The former Bargarh MP also his gratitude to the party leadership, colleagues and supporters for their guidance, encouragement and cooperation throughout his association with the State ruling party.

Meanwhile, speaking to the newsmen, he alleged that BJD lacked democratic and cultural values after 2019 and has started shrinking in the State with the entry of ‘imported’ leaders, who are given importance. Thus, the party is neglecting the party leaders and workers who have given blood and sweat and worked tireless to strengthen the party for several years.