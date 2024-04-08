Delhi High Court stays conviction of Dilip Ray in Coal Scam case

TNI Bureau: In a big relief to former Union Minister Dilip Ray, Delhi High Court on Monday stayed his conviction in coal scam case, enabling him to contest in the upcoming General elections 2024.

The conviction if not suspended would lead to an irreversible consequence if he’s acquitted at a later stage, observed Delhi High Court.

The HC also directed that Dilip Ray’s conviction shall stand stayed during the pendency of the present appeal.

The HC also clarified that order doesn’t amount to acquittal but merely suspension of Conviction in peculiar circumstances of the case.